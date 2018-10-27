https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13341163.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;43;NE;14;86%
Chester;Showers;39;ENE;10;93%
Danbury;Showers;39;ENE;8;92%
Groton;Showers;43;NE;13;88%
Hartford;Showers;42;NNE;9;70%
Meriden;Showers;41;NE;5;79%
New Haven;Rain;43;NE;13;85%
Oxford;Showers;38;ENE;10;85%
Willimantic;Showers;41;ENE;8;75%
Windsor Locks;Rain;38;N;7;79%
_____
