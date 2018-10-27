CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 27, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;43;NE;14;86%

Chester;Showers;39;ENE;10;93%

Danbury;Showers;39;ENE;8;92%

Groton;Showers;43;NE;13;88%

Hartford;Showers;42;NNE;9;70%

Meriden;Showers;41;NE;5;79%

New Haven;Rain;43;NE;13;85%

Oxford;Showers;38;ENE;10;85%

Willimantic;Showers;41;ENE;8;75%

Windsor Locks;Rain;38;N;7;79%

