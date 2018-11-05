https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13362726.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Monday, November 5, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;44;NE;7;79%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;87%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;38;NE;5;85%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;45;NE;8;79%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;41;NW;3;75%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;41;N;3;79%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;42;NE;6;82%
Oxford;Clear;39;ENE;9;85%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;85%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;39;N;6;75%
_____
