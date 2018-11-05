CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Monday, November 5, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;44;NE;7;79%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;87%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;38;NE;5;85%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;45;NE;8;79%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;41;NW;3;75%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;41;N;3;79%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;42;NE;6;82%

Oxford;Clear;39;ENE;9;85%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;85%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;39;N;6;75%

