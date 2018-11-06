https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13365839.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EST Tuesday, November 6, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;56;S;5;96%
Chester;Cloudy;59;N;5;93%
Danbury;Showers;55;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Showers;58;WSW;13;97%
Hartford;Showers;52;W;6;96%
Meriden;Showers;54;W;3;92%
New Haven;Cloudy;57;S;5;96%
Oxford;Rain;53;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Rain;52;S;5;100%
Windsor Locks;Showers;52;S;6;93%
_____
