CT Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EST Tuesday, November 6, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;56;S;5;96%

Chester;Cloudy;59;N;5;93%

Danbury;Showers;55;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Showers;58;WSW;13;97%

Hartford;Showers;52;W;6;96%

Meriden;Showers;54;W;3;92%

New Haven;Cloudy;57;S;5;96%

Oxford;Rain;53;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Rain;52;S;5;100%

Windsor Locks;Showers;52;S;6;93%

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather