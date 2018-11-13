CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 13, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;45;NNE;6;88%

Chester;Showers;45;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Showers;39;NE;6;92%

Groton;Showers;50;ESE;8;89%

Hartford;Showers;41;N;5;92%

Meriden;Showers;41;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Showers;44;N;5;93%

Oxford;Showers;39;ENE;5;99%

Willimantic;Showers;39;NE;5;100%

Windsor Locks;Showers;40;NNW;3;93%

