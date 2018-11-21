https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13410867.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 21, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;31;W;7;70%
Chester;Clear;30;Calm;0;74%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;32;W;3;60%
Groton;Clear;32;NW;8;69%
Hartford;Clear;33;W;3;61%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;27;S;3;88%
New Haven;Clear;37;W;7;56%
Oxford;Clear;28;S;3;81%
Willimantic;Clear;31;N;6;66%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;30;W;6;63%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
