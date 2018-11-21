CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 21, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;31;W;7;70%

Chester;Clear;30;Calm;0;74%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;32;W;3;60%

Groton;Clear;32;NW;8;69%

Hartford;Clear;33;W;3;61%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;27;S;3;88%

New Haven;Clear;37;W;7;56%

Oxford;Clear;28;S;3;81%

Willimantic;Clear;31;N;6;66%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;30;W;6;63%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather