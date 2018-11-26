CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, November 26, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;39;Calm;1;97%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;41;WNW;5;93%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;6;96%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;43;NNE;5;92%

Hartford;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;95%

Meriden;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;92%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;85%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;38;NE;7;92%

