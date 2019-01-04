https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13507782.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, January 4, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;31;WNW;5;81%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;34;N;3;64%
Danbury;Clear;30;WSW;5;74%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;35;W;5;69%
Hartford;Cloudy;37;SW;5;61%
Meriden;Cloudy;32;S;6;81%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;38;W;7;62%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;30;SSW;5;81%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;35;S;6;66%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;34;SW;5;69%
