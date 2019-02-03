https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13584973.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, February 3, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;28;W;7;81%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;32;WSW;7;68%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;29;WSW;6;72%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;34;W;9;66%
Hartford;Cloudy;32;SSW;3;66%
Meriden;Cloudy;26;SSE;3;81%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;31;N;5;71%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;29;WSW;3;74%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;5;72%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;31;SW;6;76%
