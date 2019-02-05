CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EST Tuesday, February 5, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sunny;56;WSW;7;63%

Chester;Sunny;61;SW;7;51%

Danbury;Sunny;60;WNW;9;52%

Groton;Sunny;55;SW;9;62%

Hartford;Sunny;63;S;6;48%

Meriden;Sunny;61;S;8;55%

New Haven;Sunny;58;WSW;6;56%

Oxford;Sunny;61;W;8;54%

Willimantic;Sunny;61;WSW;7;59%

Windsor Locks;Sunny;62;SSE;7;56%

_____

