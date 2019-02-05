https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13589581.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EST Tuesday, February 5, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;56;WSW;7;63%
Chester;Sunny;61;SW;7;51%
Danbury;Sunny;60;WNW;9;52%
Groton;Sunny;55;SW;9;62%
Hartford;Sunny;63;S;6;48%
Meriden;Sunny;61;S;8;55%
New Haven;Sunny;58;WSW;6;56%
Oxford;Sunny;61;W;8;54%
Willimantic;Sunny;61;WSW;7;59%
Windsor Locks;Sunny;62;SSE;7;56%
