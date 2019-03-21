CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, March 21, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;37;NNE;4;87%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;86%

Danbury;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;75%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;41;SSE;9;75%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;75%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;85%

New Haven;Cloudy;36;NE;3;81%

Oxford;Cloudy;35;SE;6;81%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;78%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;35;S;3;72%

_____

