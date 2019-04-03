CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, April 3, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;39;ENE;10;88%

Chester;Showers;39;N;6;92%

Danbury;Cloudy;39;E;7;82%

Groton;Showers;40;N;10;88%

Hartford;Showers;41;E;4;75%

Meriden;Showers;40;ENE;4;80%

New Haven;Showers;41;NE;7;82%

Oxford;Showers;37;ENE;8;88%

Willimantic;Cloudy;39;NNE;7;84%

Windsor Locks;Showers;40;N;6;80%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather