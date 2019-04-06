CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 6, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;39;NE;7;91%

Chester;Showers;39;SE;2;93%

Danbury;Cloudy;36;N;3;93%

Groton;Showers;39;ESE;8;93%

Hartford;Showers;36;N;2;90%

Meriden;Showers;36;N;2;93%

New Haven;Showers;38;N;5;93%

Oxford;Cloudy;34;N;3;96%

Willimantic;Showers;35;ENE;5;93%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;35;N;4;93%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather