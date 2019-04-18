CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, April 18, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;45;ESE;5;72%

Chester;Cloudy;42;N;4;79%

Danbury;Cloudy;46;SE;6;53%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;44;SE;5;95%

Hartford;Cloudy;45;S;3;60%

Meriden;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;73%

New Haven;Cloudy;47;ESE;5;70%

Oxford;Cloudy;43;SSE;7;65%

Willimantic;Clear;39;Calm;0;75%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;45;S;7;53%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather