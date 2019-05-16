CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Thursday, May 16, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;53;N;3;80%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;81%

Danbury;Mostly sunny;45;SW;6;92%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;85%

Hartford;Partly sunny;47;S;3;92%

Meriden;Partly sunny;46;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;82%

Oxford;Sunny;47;Calm;0;96%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;47;W;3;86%

