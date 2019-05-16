https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13849555.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Thursday, May 16, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;53;N;3;80%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;81%
Danbury;Mostly sunny;45;SW;6;92%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;85%
Hartford;Partly sunny;47;S;3;92%
Meriden;Partly sunny;46;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;82%
Oxford;Sunny;47;Calm;0;96%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;92%
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;47;W;3;86%
_____
