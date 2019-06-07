https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-13954837.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Friday, June 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;71;E;6;63%
Chester;Mostly sunny;72;NE;7;68%
Danbury;Partly sunny;69;ENE;7;56%
Groton;Mostly sunny;67;SSE;3;75%
Hartford;Mostly sunny;70;NNE;6;56%
Meriden;Partly sunny;71;N;6;54%
New Haven;Mostly sunny;71;NNE;9;70%
Oxford;Partly sunny;68;ENE;9;60%
Willimantic;Sunny;70;N;3;58%
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;72;NNE;6;47%
