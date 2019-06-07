CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Friday, June 7, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;71;E;6;63%

Chester;Mostly sunny;72;NE;7;68%

Danbury;Partly sunny;69;ENE;7;56%

Groton;Mostly sunny;67;SSE;3;75%

Hartford;Mostly sunny;70;NNE;6;56%

Meriden;Partly sunny;71;N;6;54%

New Haven;Mostly sunny;71;NNE;9;70%

Oxford;Partly sunny;68;ENE;9;60%

Willimantic;Sunny;70;N;3;58%

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;72;NNE;6;47%

