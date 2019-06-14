CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, June 14, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;58;SE;4;91%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;55;S;6;96%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;58;SE;6;83%

Hartford;Cloudy;55;S;6;89%

Meriden;Cloudy;54;S;3;92%

New Haven;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;90%

Oxford;Cloudy;54;SSE;7;93%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;53;SSE;5;92%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;55;S;7;87%

