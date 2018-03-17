https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12758061.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:02 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
CT Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;43;21;NNW;11;44%;6%;5
Chester;Partly sunny, chilly;42;19;NNW;10;45%;13%;5
Danbury;Some sun;40;16;N;13;49%;8%;5
Groton;Sun and clouds;43;20;NNW;12;45%;12%;5
Hartford;Partly sunny;40;18;NNW;12;47%;18%;4
Meriden;Clouds and sunshine;42;17;NW;11;45%;14%;4
New Haven;Sunny intervals;43;22;NNW;10;46%;9%;5
Oxford;Clouds and sun, cold;38;18;NNW;13;53%;11%;5
Willimantic;Clouds and sun;40;15;NW;11;46%;20%;5
Windsor Locks;Periods of sun;39;17;NNW;13;45%;20%;4
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
