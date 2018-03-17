CT Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;43;21;NNW;11;44%;6%;5

Chester;Partly sunny, chilly;42;19;NNW;10;45%;13%;5

Danbury;Some sun;40;16;N;13;49%;8%;5

Groton;Sun and clouds;43;20;NNW;12;45%;12%;5

Hartford;Partly sunny;40;18;NNW;12;47%;18%;4

Meriden;Clouds and sunshine;42;17;NW;11;45%;14%;4

New Haven;Sunny intervals;43;22;NNW;10;46%;9%;5

Oxford;Clouds and sun, cold;38;18;NNW;13;53%;11%;5

Willimantic;Clouds and sun;40;15;NW;11;46%;20%;5

Windsor Locks;Periods of sun;39;17;NNW;13;45%;20%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Connecticut, Forecast