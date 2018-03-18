CT Forecast for Monday, March 19, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;NW;8;38%;4%;5

Chester;Sunny and chilly;38;22;NW;13;40%;6%;5

Danbury;Plenty of sunshine;38;20;N;9;41%;2%;5

Groton;Sunny and breezy;40;23;NW;15;36%;9%;5

Hartford;Sunny and breezy;38;21;NW;13;41%;7%;5

Meriden;Sunny and breezy;38;21;NW;13;40%;6%;5

New Haven;Sunny and breezy;40;25;NW;13;40%;6%;5

Oxford;Cold with sunshine;35;21;NNW;14;41%;3%;5

Willimantic;Sunny and breezy;37;19;NW;14;37%;7%;5

Windsor Locks;Sunny and breezy;38;20;NW;14;36%;5%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Connecticut, Forecast