CT Forecast
Updated 4:01 pm, Sunday, March 18, 2018
CT Forecast for Tuesday, March 20, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;40;24;N;8;41%;2%;5
Chester;Abundant sunshine;40;21;NNW;7;40%;2%;5
Danbury;Sunny, but cold;39;19;NNE;7;38%;0%;5
Groton;Plenty of sunshine;41;23;NNW;8;41%;2%;5
Hartford;Plenty of sun;40;20;NW;8;43%;2%;5
Meriden;Sunny;41;20;NNW;8;39%;2%;5
New Haven;Plenty of sunshine;41;24;N;8;40%;2%;5
Oxford;Sunny, but cold;37;21;N;9;40%;0%;5
Willimantic;Plenty of sun;40;19;NW;7;38%;2%;5
Windsor Locks;Plenty of sunshine;40;19;NW;9;38%;0%;5
Keywords: Connecticut, Forecast
