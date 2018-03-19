CT Forecast for Wednesday, March 21, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun, cold;40;30;NE;9;44%;36%;4

Chester;Partly sunny, chilly;41;30;NE;6;43%;31%;5

Danbury;Partly sunny;42;26;NE;6;41%;33%;5

Groton;Some sun;41;31;NE;8;44%;33%;5

Hartford;Sun and some clouds;43;29;NNE;6;44%;27%;5

Meriden;Partial sunshine;42;29;NNE;7;42%;29%;5

New Haven;Partly sunny;40;30;NE;8;45%;35%;4

Oxford;Partly sunny, cold;40;25;NE;8;44%;30%;5

Willimantic;Sun and some clouds;42;28;NE;6;41%;27%;5

Windsor Locks;Partial sunshine;43;27;NNE;7;39%;25%;5

_____

_____

