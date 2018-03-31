https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12793190.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:03 pm, Friday, March 30, 2018
CT Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Sunny;53;41;SSW;7;36%;25%;6
Chester;Mostly sunny;54;39;SSW;7;37%;25%;6
Danbury;Mostly sunny;54;37;SSW;7;34%;25%;6
Groton;Mostly sunny;52;39;SSW;7;41%;26%;6
Hartford;Mostly sunny;58;42;S;7;35%;25%;6
Meriden;Sunny;57;39;S;6;33%;25%;6
New Haven;Sunny;53;42;S;7;39%;25%;6
Oxford;Mostly sunny;54;39;SSW;8;37%;25%;6
Willimantic;Sunny;57;39;S;8;32%;26%;6
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;58;41;S;7;34%;25%;5
