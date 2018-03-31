https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12795730.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:03 am, Saturday, March 31, 2018
CT Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;56;33;N;21;45%;68%;5
Chester;Windy with some sun;57;32;NNW;17;45%;71%;6
Danbury;Breezy with some sun;53;28;N;17;46%;68%;6
Groton;Partly sunny, windy;55;33;NNW;20;55%;74%;4
Hartford;Clouds and sun;57;33;NNW;17;40%;71%;6
Meriden;Clouds and sun;58;31;NNW;17;42%;71%;6
New Haven;Windy with some sun;57;34;N;17;49%;71%;6
Oxford;Breezy with some sun;53;29;N;17;51%;69%;6
Willimantic;Clouds and sun;58;31;NNW;19;40%;73%;6
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;56;31;NNW;16;42%;70%;5
