https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12797054.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:04 pm, Sunday, April 1, 2018
CT Forecast for Tuesday, April 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A little a.m. snow;45;34;SSW;6;60%;72%;5
Chester;Snow in the morning;47;32;SSW;5;57%;66%;5
Danbury;Morning snow;46;31;SW;5;57%;70%;5
Groton;Cooler, morning snow;45;32;SSW;5;60%;65%;5
Hartford;A bit of a.m. snow;48;32;S;5;53%;71%;5
Meriden;A bit of a.m. snow;47;32;SSW;5;57%;73%;4
New Haven;A bit of a.m. snow;46;34;SSW;6;59%;70%;5
Oxford;Snow in the morning;46;31;SSW;6;63%;69%;5
Willimantic;A bit of a.m. snow;47;30;SSW;5;55%;70%;5
Windsor Locks;A little a.m. snow;49;30;S;4;48%;56%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Connecticut, Forecast
View Comments