Updated 8:03 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
CT Forecast for Tuesday, April 17, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Rain;56;41;SW;14;88%;87%;1
Chester;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;40;SSW;15;81%;86%;1
Danbury;Rain;56;39;SW;15;81%;86%;1
Groton;Rain, a thunderstorm;55;41;SSW;16;88%;86%;1
Hartford;Rain, a thunderstorm;57;40;S;11;87%;91%;1
Meriden;Rain;58;38;SSW;11;83%;91%;2
New Haven;Rain;55;41;SSW;15;84%;87%;1
Oxford;Rain;56;38;S;18;84%;92%;1
Willimantic;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;38;S;15;79%;91%;1
Windsor Locks;Rain, some heavy;56;38;S;12;81%;92%;1
