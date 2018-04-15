CT Forecast for Tuesday, April 17, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Rain;56;41;SW;14;88%;87%;1

Chester;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;40;SSW;15;81%;86%;1

Danbury;Rain;56;39;SW;15;81%;86%;1

Groton;Rain, a thunderstorm;55;41;SSW;16;88%;86%;1

Hartford;Rain, a thunderstorm;57;40;S;11;87%;91%;1

Meriden;Rain;58;38;SSW;11;83%;91%;2

New Haven;Rain;55;41;SSW;15;84%;87%;1

Oxford;Rain;56;38;S;18;84%;92%;1

Willimantic;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;38;S;15;79%;91%;1

Windsor Locks;Rain, some heavy;56;38;S;12;81%;92%;1

