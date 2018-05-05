CT Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;71;54;SSW;8;44%;30%;9

Chester;Clouds and sun;72;54;SSW;9;42%;68%;7

Danbury;Partly sunny;74;53;SW;8;42%;57%;9

Groton;Clouds and sun;68;53;SSW;10;51%;58%;9

Hartford;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;S;9;40%;58%;9

Meriden;Clouds and sun, nice;74;55;S;9;40%;58%;9

New Haven;Sunny intervals;70;54;S;8;47%;57%;6

Oxford;Nice with some sun;72;54;SW;9;44%;57%;9

Willimantic;Sunny intervals;74;54;SSW;10;39%;58%;9

Windsor Locks;Nice with some sun;75;55;S;11;39%;55%;9

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather