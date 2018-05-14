https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12910494.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:03 pm, Sunday, May 13, 2018
CT Forecast for Tuesday, May 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;68;59;SSW;6;78%;73%;3
Chester;Low clouds breaking;69;58;SSW;5;75%;72%;5
Danbury;Warmer;71;58;SW;4;71%;65%;3
Groton;Decreasing clouds;64;55;SSW;6;81%;66%;4
Hartford;Warmer;74;59;S;7;69%;64%;8
Meriden;Warmer;71;57;S;6;75%;64%;5
New Haven;Low clouds breaking;67;58;S;6;81%;66%;4
Oxford;Some sun returning;69;57;SW;5;72%;64%;5
Willimantic;Low clouds breaking;72;57;SSW;6;70%;70%;4
Windsor Locks;Warmer;75;59;S;7;65%;69%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments