CT Forecast for Wednesday, May 23, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Cooler with a shower;64;57;ENE;6;67%;83%;3

Chester;Showers around;66;56;S;5;60%;85%;5

Danbury;Spotty showers;65;57;SW;5;75%;86%;3

Groton;Mostly cloudy;63;55;SSE;6;71%;72%;3

Hartford;Spotty showers;67;57;SSE;6;56%;84%;10

Meriden;Showers around;67;56;SSE;5;61%;84%;3

New Haven;A shower or two;64;56;ENE;6;67%;84%;3

Oxford;Spotty showers;65;56;SW;6;73%;85%;3

Willimantic;Showers around;68;55;SSE;5;54%;84%;7

Windsor Locks;Spotty showers;66;56;SSE;6;61%;84%;3

_____

