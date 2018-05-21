https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-12930297.php
CT Forecast
Updated 8:04 am, Monday, May 21, 2018
CT Forecast for Wednesday, May 23, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Cooler with a shower;64;57;ENE;6;67%;83%;3
Chester;Showers around;66;56;S;5;60%;85%;5
Danbury;Spotty showers;65;57;SW;5;75%;86%;3
Groton;Mostly cloudy;63;55;SSE;6;71%;72%;3
Hartford;Spotty showers;67;57;SSE;6;56%;84%;10
Meriden;Showers around;67;56;SSE;5;61%;84%;3
New Haven;A shower or two;64;56;ENE;6;67%;84%;3
Oxford;Spotty showers;65;56;SW;6;73%;85%;3
Willimantic;Showers around;68;55;SSE;5;54%;84%;7
Windsor Locks;Spotty showers;66;56;SSE;6;61%;84%;3
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments