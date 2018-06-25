CT Forecast for Tuesday, June 26, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;78;56;N;10;51%;2%;11

Chester;Partly sunny;78;54;N;8;51%;4%;11

Danbury;Periods of sun;76;50;N;11;55%;25%;11

Groton;Clouds and sun;78;55;NE;9;58%;15%;11

Hartford;Partly sunny;78;52;N;8;50%;6%;10

Meriden;Clouds and sunshine;78;50;N;8;50%;4%;10

New Haven;Clouds and sun;77;56;N;9;54%;3%;11

Oxford;Partly sunny;75;52;NNE;12;57%;2%;11

Willimantic;Partly sunny;77;50;N;8;53%;13%;10

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;78;50;N;9;49%;3%;10

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather