CT Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Turning sunny, humid;91;71;SE;7;62%;7%;11

Chester;Turning sunny, humid;91;70;SSE;6;62%;4%;10

Danbury;Hazy and hot;95;70;S;5;55%;5%;11

Groton;Turning sunny, humid;83;69;S;7;80%;4%;10

Hartford;Turning sunny;98;71;SSE;7;55%;4%;10

Meriden;Turning sunny, humid;95;69;SSE;6;56%;4%;10

New Haven;Turning sunny, humid;89;70;SE;7;68%;5%;10

Oxford;Turning sunny, hot;94;69;S;6;60%;3%;11

Willimantic;Turning sunny, hot;95;69;SSE;6;58%;4%;10

Windsor Locks;Very hot;98;71;SSE;7;52%;2%;10

