CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;83;63;SE;6;56%;8%;10
Chester;Mostly sunny;83;60;SE;5;53%;8%;10
Danbury;Mostly sunny;82;56;S;5;57%;7%;10
Groton;Mostly sunny;80;61;ESE;6;65%;8%;10
Hartford;Mostly sunny;86;60;SSE;5;51%;8%;10
Meriden;Mostly sunny;85;58;SE;5;51%;8%;10
New Haven;Mostly sunny;83;63;SE;6;58%;8%;10
Oxford;Mostly sunny;81;55;SSE;5;60%;6%;10
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;85;57;SE;5;51%;8%;10
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;87;59;SSE;5;49%;5%;10
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
