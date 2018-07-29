https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13114142.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, July 31, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;83;68;S;6;57%;27%;9
Chester;Clouds and sun;84;67;SSW;5;54%;7%;9
Danbury;Partly sunny;82;62;S;4;60%;11%;9
Groton;Clouds and sun;81;67;SSW;6;65%;8%;9
Hartford;Clouds and sun;86;66;SSW;5;52%;7%;9
Meriden;Clouds and sun;85;65;S;5;54%;7%;9
New Haven;Partly sunny;83;69;S;6;58%;27%;8
Oxford;Clouds and sun;82;62;S;5;61%;8%;9
Willimantic;Clouds and sun;84;64;SSW;5;55%;7%;7
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;86;65;SSW;5;51%;28%;8
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
