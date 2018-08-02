CT Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A shower or t-storm;86;73;SSW;9;77%;74%;9

Chester;A shower or t-storm;86;74;SSW;8;76%;73%;8

Danbury;Heavy thunderstorms;85;70;SSW;7;83%;84%;8

Groton;A shower or t-storm;84;73;SSW;9;83%;74%;9

Hartford;Heavy thunderstorms;89;74;SSW;8;73%;84%;9

Meriden;Heavy thunderstorms;87;73;SSW;8;75%;84%;9

New Haven;Some sun, a t-storm;86;75;SSW;9;77%;74%;8

Oxford;Heavy thunderstorms;84;69;SSW;8;82%;84%;8

Willimantic;Heavy thunderstorms;87;73;SSW;8;77%;79%;8

Windsor Locks;Heavy thunderstorms;89;73;SSW;9;70%;84%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather