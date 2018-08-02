https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13125484.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, August 4, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;84;71;SSW;9;79%;78%;9
Chester;A t-storm in spots;84;72;SSW;8;79%;74%;9
Danbury;A heavy thunderstorm;83;67;S;8;85%;83%;6
Groton;A t-storm in spots;82;72;SSW;9;90%;74%;9
Hartford;A t-storm in spots;86;72;S;8;76%;73%;9
Meriden;A t-storm in spots;85;71;S;7;80%;74%;8
New Haven;A t-storm in spots;85;72;S;8;81%;75%;7
Oxford;A t-storm in spots;82;68;S;8;88%;75%;5
Willimantic;A t-storm in spots;85;71;S;7;80%;73%;7
Windsor Locks;A heavy thunderstorm;86;71;S;8;79%;80%;5
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
