CT Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;80;72;SSE;7;76%;30%;6
Chester;Variable cloudiness;80;71;SSE;6;73%;43%;6
Danbury;More clouds than sun;79;69;SSW;5;81%;42%;6
Groton;Variable cloudiness;78;70;S;6;82%;20%;6
Hartford;Variable cloudiness;82;71;SSE;6;72%;30%;5
Meriden;Variable clouds;81;70;SSE;6;74%;44%;5
New Haven;Variable cloudiness;80;73;SSE;7;76%;28%;5
Oxford;Variable cloudiness;79;67;SSW;5;81%;43%;6
Willimantic;Variable clouds;81;70;SSE;6;72%;42%;6
Windsor Locks;Variable cloudiness;83;71;SSE;6;70%;29%;4
