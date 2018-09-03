https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13201001.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, September 5, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;90;72;N;6;66%;33%;6
Chester;Partly sunny and hot;90;71;SE;5;64%;30%;6
Danbury;Partly sunny;89;69;NW;4;68%;33%;6
Groton;Humid with some sun;88;70;ESE;6;73%;8%;6
Hartford;Partly sunny and hot;91;70;SE;5;63%;29%;6
Meriden;Partly sunny and hot;90;70;ESE;5;65%;30%;6
New Haven;Mostly sunny;89;73;E;5;69%;12%;6
Oxford;Partly sunny;89;68;NNW;5;69%;31%;6
Willimantic;Sun and some clouds;90;68;SE;5;67%;27%;6
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny and hot;91;69;SE;5;63%;3%;6
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
