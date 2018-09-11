https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13219897.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, September 13, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A shower or t-storm;79;70;E;6;84%;68%;2
Chester;Spotty showers;79;69;E;5;82%;78%;2
Danbury;Spotty showers;77;67;E;4;93%;89%;2
Groton;Spotty showers;78;69;ENE;5;88%;72%;1
Hartford;A shower;79;68;NE;5;85%;94%;1
Meriden;A shower;78;69;ENE;4;88%;84%;2
New Haven;Spotty showers;79;70;E;5;82%;76%;2
Oxford;Spotty showers;76;66;ENE;4;96%;88%;2
Willimantic;Spotty showers;78;67;NE;5;87%;90%;1
Windsor Locks;A shower;78;67;NE;5;87%;97%;1
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments