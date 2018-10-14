https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13304409.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, October 15, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;59;47;WSW;6;54%;11%;3
Chester;Mostly sunny;59;45;SW;5;54%;6%;4
Danbury;Partly sunny;57;42;SW;4;65%;27%;3
Groton;Mostly sunny;59;46;WSW;6;60%;4%;4
Hartford;Mostly sunny;59;42;S;5;57%;5%;4
Meriden;Mostly sunny;59;41;SSW;4;55%;5%;4
New Haven;Mostly sunny;59;48;SW;6;56%;8%;4
Oxford;Partly sunny;55;42;WSW;5;67%;26%;4
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;58;40;SSW;5;56%;5%;4
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;59;41;S;5;55%;3%;4
