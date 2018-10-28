https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13342722.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A shower or two;57;39;WNW;8;67%;55%;1
Chester;A shower or two;57;39;WNW;7;67%;61%;1
Danbury;Decreasing clouds;54;35;W;7;80%;40%;1
Groton;Brief a.m. showers;58;39;WNW;9;74%;77%;1
Hartford;A few a.m. showers;57;38;W;7;71%;65%;1
Meriden;A few a.m. showers;57;36;W;6;68%;67%;1
New Haven;Decreasing clouds;58;41;WNW;8;68%;41%;1
Oxford;A shower or two;53;35;W;7;84%;57%;1
Willimantic;A few a.m. showers;56;37;W;6;75%;76%;1
Windsor Locks;Brief a.m. showers;56;38;W;7;73%;69%;1
