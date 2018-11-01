https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13353618.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Cloudy with showers;67;56;WSW;9;90%;98%;1
Chester;Rain at times;66;58;SSW;9;89%;89%;1
Danbury;Spotty showers;67;55;S;10;94%;93%;1
Groton;Periods of rain;65;59;SSW;12;96%;91%;1
Hartford;A bit of rain;67;57;SW;8;86%;90%;1
Meriden;A little rain;67;55;SW;8;86%;91%;1
New Haven;Spotty showers;66;58;SW;9;91%;94%;1
Oxford;Spotty showers;66;55;S;9;98%;93%;1
Willimantic;Periods of rain;67;58;SSW;9;88%;88%;1
Windsor Locks;A touch of rain;68;56;SW;9;84%;87%;1
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
