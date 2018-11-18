https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13402631.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A shower in places;49;35;N;6;69%;76%;1
Chester;A shower or two;50;35;NNW;5;66%;79%;1
Danbury;A shower in spots;47;32;NNE;4;82%;81%;1
Groton;A shower or two;53;36;NNW;7;73%;80%;1
Hartford;Spotty showers;45;33;NNW;4;78%;83%;1
Meriden;A shower or two;48;31;NNW;4;73%;79%;1
New Haven;A shower or two;50;36;N;6;68%;79%;1
Oxford;A shower in spots;46;30;NNE;4;85%;73%;1
Willimantic;Spotty showers;48;31;NW;5;77%;82%;1
Windsor Locks;A shower;45;31;NNW;5;76%;87%;1
