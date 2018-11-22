https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13414029.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Sunshine, but cold;31;25;SW;5;36%;3%;2
Chester;Sunny, but cold;31;24;SW;5;35%;3%;2
Danbury;Cold with sunshine;30;21;SW;4;36%;2%;2
Groton;Sunny, but cold;31;25;WSW;5;41%;3%;2
Hartford;Sunny, but cold;30;23;SSW;5;33%;3%;2
Meriden;Sunshine, but cold;30;21;SW;5;34%;3%;2
New Haven;Sunny, but cold;32;26;SW;5;38%;3%;2
Oxford;Sunny and very cold;28;21;SW;4;36%;2%;2
Willimantic;Sunny, but cold;30;19;SW;5;34%;3%;2
Windsor Locks;Sunny, but cold;30;21;SSW;5;35%;2%;2
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments