https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13476939.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, December 20, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Increasing clouds;46;41;E;3;72%;84%;2
Chester;Increasing clouds;47;40;ESE;4;65%;100%;2
Danbury;Becoming cloudy;44;40;ESE;3;73%;84%;2
Groton;Milder;48;43;E;5;73%;93%;2
Hartford;Increasing clouds;47;39;E;4;63%;91%;2
Meriden;Increasing clouds;47;39;E;4;63%;99%;2
New Haven;Thickening clouds;46;42;E;3;73%;100%;2
Oxford;Increasing clouds;43;40;ESE;4;79%;100%;2
Willimantic;Milder with some sun;49;38;E;4;61%;81%;2
Windsor Locks;High clouds;47;38;ENE;4;59%;91%;2
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments