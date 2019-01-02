CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A shower in the a.m.;45;29;WNW;16;68%;55%;2

Chester;A shower in the a.m.;45;29;W;10;68%;55%;1

Danbury;Clouds breaking;44;25;W;14;68%;17%;2

Groton;A shower in the a.m.;46;30;WNW;11;81%;55%;2

Hartford;A shower in the a.m.;44;28;W;14;66%;55%;1

Meriden;A brief a.m. shower;45;26;W;14;66%;55%;1

New Haven;A shower in the a.m.;46;31;W;10;71%;55%;2

Oxford;A shower in the a.m.;42;27;WNW;14;78%;55%;2

Willimantic;A shower in the a.m.;45;26;W;10;67%;55%;1

Windsor Locks;Bit of rain, snow;44;27;W;14;70%;55%;1

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather