CT Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, cold;30;15;NW;16;32%;1%;2

Chester;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;14;NW;14;30%;1%;2

Danbury;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;12;NNW;14;39%;0%;2

Groton;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;16;NW;15;35%;1%;2

Hartford;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;14;NW;14;30%;1%;2

Meriden;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;12;NW;14;30%;1%;2

New Haven;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;17;NW;14;31%;1%;2

Oxford;Mostly sunny, cold;26;14;NW;14;43%;0%;2

Willimantic;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;11;NW;14;32%;1%;2

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;13;NW;14;32%;0%;2

