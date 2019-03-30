https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13728496.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, April 1, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Showers, cooler;54;31;WNW;8;67%;77%;2
Chester;Cloudy with showers;55;31;WNW;8;66%;75%;1
Danbury;Cooler with showers;55;28;WNW;10;72%;82%;2
Groton;Afternoon rain;53;32;WNW;11;71%;70%;1
Hartford;Cooler with showers;57;32;WNW;9;67%;84%;1
Meriden;Cooler with showers;56;31;WNW;8;69%;79%;1
New Haven;Showers;55;33;WNW;8;68%;77%;1
Oxford;Showers, cooler;53;28;NW;11;79%;78%;2
Willimantic;Cooler with showers;57;31;WNW;7;68%;81%;1
Windsor Locks;Rainy spells, cooler;58;31;WNW;9;68%;86%;1
