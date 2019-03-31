CT Forecast for Tuesday, April 2, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;46;25;NW;12;35%;4%;6

Chester;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;24;NW;11;36%;4%;6

Danbury;Partly sunny, cooler;43;24;WNW;13;36%;2%;6

Groton;Partly sunny;46;25;NW;13;37%;4%;6

Hartford;Partly sunny, cooler;45;24;WNW;13;37%;4%;6

Meriden;Mostly sunny, cooler;46;23;NW;12;34%;4%;6

New Haven;Mostly sunny;47;25;NW;12;37%;4%;6

Oxford;Mostly sunny, cooler;42;26;NW;14;41%;2%;6

Willimantic;Mostly sunny, cooler;45;22;WNW;13;36%;3%;6

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, cooler;46;23;WNW;14;38%;1%;5

