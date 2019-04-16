CT Forecast for Thursday, April 18, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;60;43;S;6;39%;55%;7

Chester;Mostly sunny;62;40;SSE;5;37%;55%;7

Danbury;Partly sunny;62;40;S;5;38%;58%;7

Groton;Mostly sunny;59;40;SSE;7;43%;9%;7

Hartford;Mostly sunny;63;41;SSE;5;35%;17%;7

Meriden;Mostly sunny;63;40;SSE;5;35%;55%;7

New Haven;Mostly sunny;60;43;S;5;41%;55%;7

Oxford;Mostly sunny;60;41;SSE;6;42%;56%;7

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;61;37;SSE;6;37%;55%;7

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;63;40;SSE;5;33%;15%;7

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather