CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Spotty showers;55;51;NNE;6;88%;94%;2
Chester;Spotty showers;56;51;WSW;5;84%;98%;2
Danbury;A touch of rain;58;52;S;5;85%;95%;2
Groton;Spotty showers;54;51;WNW;7;86%;99%;2
Hartford;A touch of rain;58;52;SSW;5;82%;88%;2
Meriden;Spotty showers;57;50;SW;5;84%;99%;2
New Haven;Spotty showers;54;51;NNW;6;90%;95%;2
Oxford;Cloudy with a shower;55;51;SW;6;92%;97%;2
Willimantic;Spotty showers;58;51;WSW;4;79%;91%;2
Windsor Locks;A little rain;59;51;S;5;79%;89%;2
