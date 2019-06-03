https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13918146.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, June 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;70;59;SSW;9;43%;69%;10
Chester;Clouds and sun;70;57;SSW;8;41%;70%;10
Danbury;Partly sunny;68;55;SSW;8;44%;70%;10
Groton;Clouds and sun;68;58;SSW;10;48%;61%;10
Hartford;Clouds and sun;70;57;SSW;8;40%;66%;10
Meriden;Clouds and sun;70;55;SSW;8;41%;70%;10
New Haven;Clouds and sun;69;59;SSW;9;44%;68%;10
Oxford;Clouds and sun, cool;67;55;SSW;8;48%;70%;10
Willimantic;Clouds and sun;70;55;SSW;8;43%;66%;10
Windsor Locks;Sun, then clouds;71;57;S;8;39%;67%;10
_____
