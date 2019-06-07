https://www.dariennewsonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13947077.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;77;58;ESE;7;61%;4%;9
Chester;Mostly sunny;78;57;SE;6;57%;5%;9
Danbury;Sunshine, less humid;78;56;N;5;56%;3%;10
Groton;Mostly sunny;74;55;E;7;68%;6%;10
Hartford;Mostly sunny;81;58;S;5;53%;6%;10
Meriden;Mostly sunny;81;56;S;5;54%;6%;10
New Haven;Sunshine, less humid;76;59;ESE;7;63%;5%;8
Oxford;Mostly sunny;78;57;NNE;6;60%;4%;10
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;80;54;S;5;56%;6%;10
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;82;57;S;5;50%;5%;10
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
